Director Bruce Gowers has died but his work will always be remembered

Bruce Growers, who directed live awards shows, presidential inaugurations and music specials, died at age 82. It was directing the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" that boosted his career.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Bruce Gowers died this past weekend, but his work will always be remembered. He directed live award shows, presidential inaugurations and music specials. But this is what helped him launch his career.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY")

QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?

MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION.

