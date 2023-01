A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor Egyptian and British archeologists uncovered the tomb that could date back as early as 1550 B.C. The tomb may belong to a royal wife or a princess who was part of the 18th Dynasty of ancient Egypt.

Middle East A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor Listen · 0:27 0:27 Egyptian and British archeologists uncovered the tomb that could date back as early as 1550 B.C. The tomb may belong to a royal wife or a princess who was part of the 18th Dynasty of ancient Egypt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor