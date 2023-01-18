Accessibility links
Prince Harry and the Future of the British Monarchy : 1A By now, you've probably seen the headlines – and memes – about the revelations Prince Harry includes in his new memoir, "Spare."

Overall, the book is a revealing look into the invisible machine that operates the royal family and a condemnation of the British tabloid press.

And it's been incredibly popular. Libraries here in the U.S. are struggling to meet the demand, with months-long wait times for a copy.

We talk about the enduring fascination Americans have with the royal family, and the future of the British monarchy.

1A

36:02
  • Download
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Copies of Prince Harry's new book 'Spare' on sale in a bookshop in Richmond, London on January 10, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare", released on Tuesday, is already No 1 in the Amazon bestseller charts and one of the biggest pre-order titles for high-street retailers. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

We talk about the enduring fascination Americans have with the royal family with Constance Grady, senior reporter at Vox; Kristen Meinzer, host of Newsweek's Royal Report; and Paddy O'Connell, BBC host.

