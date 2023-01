Microsoft announces it will cut 10,000 jobs Microsoft has announced it will cut 10,000 jobs in coming months, with lay off notices going out Wednesday. Like many other tech and finance companies, it's bracing for a recession this year.

Microsoft has announced it will cut 10,000 jobs in coming months, with lay off notices going out Wednesday. Like many other tech and finance companies, it's bracing for a recession this year.