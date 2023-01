The Navy has raised its age limit as the U.S. military faces a deep recruiting slump The Navy has raised its age limit to 41 –- the oldest of any service. This comes as the military faces a recruiting crisis. For one middle-aged surf instructor, it's a life changing opportunity.

National The Navy has raised its age limit as the U.S. military faces a deep recruiting slump The Navy has raised its age limit to 41 –- the oldest of any service. This comes as the military faces a recruiting crisis. For one middle-aged surf instructor, it's a life changing opportunity.