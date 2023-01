Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security Chinese researchers are claiming they can break modern encryption with today's quantum computers. Experts are skeptical, but the possibility remains a top U.S. national security concern.

National Security Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security Listen · 3:21 3:21 Chinese researchers are claiming they can break modern encryption with today's quantum computers. Experts are skeptical, but the possibility remains a top U.S. national security concern. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor