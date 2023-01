NCAA wants Congress' help to stabilize collegiate sports Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, describes the NCAA's next steps toward stabilizing collegiate sports and why action from Congress is seen as the solution.

Sports NCAA wants Congress' help to stabilize collegiate sports NCAA wants Congress' help to stabilize collegiate sports Listen · 4:39 4:39 Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, describes the NCAA's next steps toward stabilizing collegiate sports and why action from Congress is seen as the solution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor