Big Rigged (Classic)

(Note: This episode originally ran in 2020.)

For a long time, being a long haul trucker was a path to a middle class life. But in the last few decades, the trucking business has transformed. It's gotten faster. And cheaper. And...way harder on its workers.

Today on the show — a story about the open road, the chance to be your own boss, and a truckload of debt.

