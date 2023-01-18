Accessibility links
How the trucking business gives drivers a truckload of debt : Planet Money Driving a truck used to mean freedom. Now it means a mountain of debt.

Planet Money

Big Rigged (Classic)

Bryan Urstadt

Liza Yeager

Autumn Barnes

Dylan Sloan

18-wheeler semi-truck drives west on Interstate 10, near Palm Springs, California. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty
(Note: This episode originally ran in 2020.)

For a long time, being a long haul trucker was a path to a middle class life. But in the last few decades, the trucking business has transformed. It's gotten faster. And cheaper. And...way harder on its workers.

Today on the show — a story about the open road, the chance to be your own boss, and a truckload of debt.

This show was originally produced by Liza Yeager and Autumn Barnes and edited by Bryan Urstadt. The rerun was produced by Willa Rubin and Dylan Sloan, fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and engineered by Katherine Silva.

Music: "Mr. Graves," "Inner Desert Blues" and Van Go."

