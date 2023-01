#2312: Mystery Solved : The Best of Car Talk The Lost City of Atlantis... Amelia Earhart... Who's buried in Grant's Tomb... All of these age-old mysteries pale in comparison to finding out which of the Brothers Magliozzi is 'Click' and which is 'Clack'. Austin Matlow writes to try and set the record straight on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2312: Mystery Solved