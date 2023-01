Scientists are surprised to discover a massive gas cloud near the Andromeda galaxy Stumped astronomers are trying to get to the bottom of the origins of a huge cloud of gas, or nebula, recently discovered floating near the Andromeda galaxy.

Scientists are surprised to discover a massive gas cloud near the Andromeda galaxy

Stumped astronomers are trying to get to the bottom of the origins of a huge cloud of gas, or nebula, recently discovered floating near the Andromeda galaxy.