Recent heavy snow is crucial to the Colorado River but it's not a drought ender Rain in California and deep snow in the Rocky Mountains have brought temporary relief to drought-stricken states in the West. But water managers say the long-term water supply picture remains bleak.

Weather Recent heavy snow is crucial to the Colorado River but it's not a drought ender Recent heavy snow is crucial to the Colorado River but it's not a drought ender Listen · 4:24 4:24 Rain in California and deep snow in the Rocky Mountains have brought temporary relief to drought-stricken states in the West. But water managers say the long-term water supply picture remains bleak. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor