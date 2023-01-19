The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and the quiet storm Sade Adu will be among those honored. The ceremony is in June.

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2023. Snoop Dogg is honored, along with Gloria Estefan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CONGA")

MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR")

SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator.

INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.