The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023 Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and the quiet storm Sade Adu will be among those honored. The ceremony is in June.

Music News The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023 The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023 Listen · 0:28 0:28 Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and the quiet storm Sade Adu will be among those honored. The ceremony is in June. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor