National There is 1 parking space for every 11 semi trucks on the road. Why that's a problem There is 1 parking space for every 11 semi trucks on the road. Why that's a problem Listen · 3:36 3:36 Semitruck drivers spend hours searching for parking spots, which cuts their earnings and slows down the supply chain. Truckers are counting on a bipartisan push in Congress to help.