Author Interviews 'The Sense of Wonder' combines the author's love of basketball and Korean dramas 'The Sense of Wonder' combines the author's love of basketball and Korean dramas Listen · 7:15 7:15 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Korean-American author Matthew Salesses about his new novel which draws from his own experience of trying to fit in, while feeling like an outsider.