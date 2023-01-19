Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. At the Australian Open yesterday, Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov faced off with Australian native Jason Kubler in a second-round match. What you're hearing is those two in the middle of a 70-shot rally. Heads swiveled from left to right and back again for 90 seconds as fans gasped with each strike. Finally, the net got in the way of one of Kubler's returns. But it squeaked over, giving him the point. Ultimately, though, Khachanov won the match.

