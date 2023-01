Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov faced off with Australian native Jason Kubler in a second-round match. During the 70 shot rally, heads swiveled from left to right and back again for 90 seconds.

Sports Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally Listen · 0:28 0:28 Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov faced off with Australian native Jason Kubler in a second-round match. During the 70 shot rally, heads swiveled from left to right and back again for 90 seconds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor