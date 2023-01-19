The U.S. Government Reached its Debt Limit. Now What?

Enlarge this image toggle caption SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Today, the government reached its debt limit. It's a cap on borrowing that, if breached, could send the U.S. and global financial markets into a tailspin.

To avert such a crisis, Congress must vote to raise the debt ceiling and increase the amount the government is able to borrow.

But despite urgent pleas from Democrats, House Republicans are stalling on the vote and using their narrow majority to demand spending cuts.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that without swift action, the government could default on its loans as early as June.

How soon can we expect Congress to negotiate and pass a debt limit increase? And what will our country's financial future look like if the stalemate drags on? We talk about it with Leigh Ann Caldwell, co-author of Early 202 and live anchor at the Washington Post; Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times; Natasha Sarin, economist and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and counselor for tax policy and implementation at the U.S. Treasury; and Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies and a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.