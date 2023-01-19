Accessibility links
The U.S. Government Reached its Debt Limit. Now What? : 1A The government has reached its "debt limit:" the cap on borrowing that, if breached, could send the U.S. and global financial markets into a tailspin.

To avert such a crisis, Congress must vote to raise the debt ceiling and increase the amount the government is able to borrow.

But despite urgent pleas from Democrats, House Republicans are stalling on the vote and using their narrow majority to demand spending cuts.

How soon can we expect Congress to negotiate and pass a debt limit increase? What will our country's financial future look like if the stalemate drags on?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The U.S. Government Reached its Debt Limit. Now What?

The U.S. Government Reached its Debt Limit. Now What?

Listen · 36:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1150027537/1150085972" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The logo of the US Treasury Department is seen on the outside of the Treasury building in Washington. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The logo of the US Treasury Department is seen on the outside of the Treasury building in Washington.

SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Today, the government reached its debt limit. It's a cap on borrowing that, if breached, could send the U.S. and global financial markets into a tailspin.

To avert such a crisis, Congress must vote to raise the debt ceiling and increase the amount the government is able to borrow.

But despite urgent pleas from Democrats, House Republicans are stalling on the vote and using their narrow majority to demand spending cuts.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that without swift action, the government could default on its loans as early as June.

How soon can we expect Congress to negotiate and pass a debt limit increase? And what will our country's financial future look like if the stalemate drags on? We talk about it with Leigh Ann Caldwell, co-author of Early 202 and live anchor at the Washington Post; Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times; Natasha Sarin, economist and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and counselor for tax policy and implementation at the U.S. Treasury; and Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies and a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.