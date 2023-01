A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the U.S. is trying a different approach. A private sponsorship program called Welcome Corps will let groups of regular people sponsor refugees.

National A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in Listen · 3:23 3:23 With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the U.S. is trying a different approach. A private sponsorship program called Welcome Corps will let groups of regular people sponsor refugees.