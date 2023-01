Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms Now that the long parade of storms in California has passed, residents are assessing the damage to their homes. Many have a long road to recovery. Some are still without power.

Weather Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms Listen · 3:53 3:53 Now that the long parade of storms in California has passed, residents are assessing the damage to their homes. Many have a long road to recovery. Some are still without power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor