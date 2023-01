Republican Congressman Don Bacon urges bipartisanship on debt ceiling As the battle over the debt ceiling heats up in Congress, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congressman Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, about the negotiations.

Politics Republican Congressman Don Bacon urges bipartisanship on debt ceiling Republican Congressman Don Bacon urges bipartisanship on debt ceiling Listen · 6:56 6:56 As the battle over the debt ceiling heats up in Congress, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congressman Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, about the negotiations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor