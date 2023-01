SCOTUS says it was unable to find who leaked the draft decision overturning 'Roe' The Supreme Court says it is unable so far to conclude who leaked the Dobbs decision last summer. This comes after an eight-month probe conducted by the court's marshal and an investigative team.

The Supreme Court says it is unable so far to conclude who leaked the Dobbs decision last summer. This comes after an eight-month probe conducted by the court's marshal and an investigative team.