David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81 David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died. A co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young influenced a generation of rockers and singer songwriters. He was 81.

Obituaries David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81 David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81 Listen · 8:00 8:00 David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died. A co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young influenced a generation of rockers and singer songwriters. He was 81. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor