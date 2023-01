A police officer is telling his version of events during the attack on the Capitol NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson about the chaos of the Jan. 6 riots, and why he put on a MAGA hat that day.

National A police officer is telling his version of events during the attack on the Capitol A police officer is telling his version of events during the attack on the Capitol Listen · 7:45 7:45 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson about the chaos of the Jan. 6 riots, and why he put on a MAGA hat that day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor