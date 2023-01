Inflation-strapped Filipinos criticize the president's many foreign trips Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has frequently left his country for overseas visits. Filipinos facing steep inflation and food shortages at home wonder how that jet-setting benefits them.

