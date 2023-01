Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis Butler reportedly stayed in character 24/7 when he filmed the biopic Elvis. One of his vocal coaches says "it's difficult to switch off" — and she doesn't know if "it's going to be there forever."

