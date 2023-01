As the pandemic enters its 4th year, there's still much to learn about long COVID Researchers estimate at least 65 million people worldwide have suffered from long COVID. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Eric Topol about a paper he co-authored on what we know about long COVID.

Health As the pandemic enters its 4th year, there's still much to learn about long COVID