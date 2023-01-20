One of Grindr's favorite podcasts; plus, art versus AI

It's in our homes and in our pockets, and now artificial intelligence is all over our art. The runaway rise of AI generator apps has sparked hot debate around the technology's impact on creative industries. Brittany Luse talks to Karla Ortiz, an artist who's part of a new lawsuit against a group of companies that use AI to generate images. Ortiz gives her take on why it's important to regulate this technology, and why everyone – not just artists – has a stake in the issue. Then, Brittany talks to Tuck Woodstock, host of the Gender Reveal podcast, about the show's five-year mark, and how we can all talk about gender better.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Jessica Mendoza, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain, Corey Antonio Rose and Jamal Michel. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Gilly Moon, Alex Drewenskus and Natasha Branch. Our fact checkers were Barclay Walsh and Julia Wohl. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.