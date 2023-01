Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine Having announced one of its biggest aid packages yet, U.S. military officials met with allied nations to talk military support for Ukraine. German support for the war remains an unresolved question.

World Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine Listen · 4:00 4:00 Having announced one of its biggest aid packages yet, U.S. military officials met with allied nations to talk military support for Ukraine. German support for the war remains an unresolved question. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor