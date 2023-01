There's new urgency to get AEDs in schools after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest brought new attention to automated external defibrillators. Many schools have one, but now some are making sure they know how to use it.

