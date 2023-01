NFL playoffs resume with a rematch of the game canceled after Damar Hamlin's collapse The NFL playoffs resume with Cincinnati and Buffalo: a rematch of the canceled game after Damar Hamlin's collapse. As he recovers, there are questions about long-term health care for NFL players.

National NFL playoffs resume with a rematch of the game canceled after Damar Hamlin's collapse NFL playoffs resume with a rematch of the game canceled after Damar Hamlin's collapse Listen · 4:26 4:26 The NFL playoffs resume with Cincinnati and Buffalo: a rematch of the canceled game after Damar Hamlin's collapse. As he recovers, there are questions about long-term health care for NFL players. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor