FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell about federal storm recovery efforts.

Weather FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell about federal storm recovery efforts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor