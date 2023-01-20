The News Roundup for January 20, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled the chamber's committee assignments this week and some of the 21 conservatives who initially blocked McCarthy from the speaker's gavel have walked away with key roles.

On Thursday, President Biden traveled to California to visit areas hit by extreme weather. Since the atmospheric river storms began in late December, thousands of homes have been damaged and at least 20 people have been killed.

The tech layoffs continue this week with Microsoft's announcement that 10,000 workers, or 5 percent, of its workforce will be let go. Amazon and the business software company Salesforce also announced significant layoffs earlier this month.

And in global news, the world's elite met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week. And while COVID-19, social inequality, and digital inclusion were on the agenda, the issues of climate and sustainability dominated the gathering.

Earlier in the week, the British foreign secretary was in Washington D.C. And he used the trip to justify the supply of Challenger tanks to Ukraine, and encourage the US to step up its own weapons supply.

Surging COVID-19 cases in China have a lot to do with the country's sudden reversal of its strict zero-COVID policies last month. The change allowed the virus to spread more quickly than it had in the three years prior.

We cover our domestic stories with Anita Kumar, senior editor of Standards & Ethics at POLITICO; Ali Vitali, congressional correspondent for NBC News; and Mario Parker, Bloomberg political correspondent.

And we tackle the world's headlines with Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal; Joyce Karam, senior news editor at Al-Monitor; Saleha Mohsin, senior Washington correspondent for Bloomberg News.

