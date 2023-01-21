'Wait Wait' for Jan. 21, 2023: With Not My Job guest Secretary of State Antony Blinken

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Secretary of State Antony Blinken and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Eugene Cordero and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Eggstravagant Prices; Where There's Smoke, There's Legislation; Super-Spreader Awards

Panel Questions

A New Weather Hazard

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about people going above and beyond for their mothers, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions about Matthew McConaughey

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to law school before moving to diplomacy. He may be a Blinken lawyer, but what does he know about The Lincoln Lawyer: Matthew McConaughey?

Panel Questions

The Secret to Professional Happiness; A New Reason To Stay Out of the Water; How to Annoy A Bartender

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: What Once Was Lost, Returns; What Once Was Really Lost, Finally Shows Up; An Extremely Rare Vintage

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after eggs, what will be the next thing to shoot up in price.