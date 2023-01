The U.S. will send Ukraine more heavy weapons, likely escalating the war with Russia The U.S. and other NATO countries have agreed to send Ukraine more heavy weapons for apparently the largest package yet. The decision suggests Western leaders expect the war with Russia to escalate.

