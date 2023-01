In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's new refugee resettlement program.

