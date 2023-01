Opera singer Tenor Limmie Pulliam reflects on his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 47 Tenor Limmie Pulliam just made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 47. He tells NPR's Scott Simon what pushed him away from singing and what twist of fate brought him back to the stage.

