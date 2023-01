A tradition of plunging in an icy river persists in Ukraine, despite the war Thousands of Ukrainians jumped into the icy waters of the Dnipro River this week to mark the Feast of the Epiphany, which Christians say marks the baptism of Jesus Christ.

