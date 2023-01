Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gissou Nia, an analyst at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, about Iran's use of the death penalty against protesters and government critics.

Middle East Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics Listen · 5:16 5:16 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gissou Nia, an analyst at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, about Iran's use of the death penalty against protesters and government critics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor