The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia What's believed to be the largest-ever toad recorded was captured in Australia. It was a cane toad, an invasive species known for its poisonous glands.

Animals The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia Listen · 1:04 1:04 What's believed to be the largest-ever toad recorded was captured in Australia. It was a cane toad, an invasive species known for its poisonous glands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor