Buzz Aldrin gets married at 93 to his longtime love The retired astronaut, who was the second person to walk on the moon, announced his marriage to Anca Faur.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin is seen aboard the lunar module Eagle on July 21, 1969.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin is seen aboard the lunar module Eagle on July 21, 1969.

Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the lunar surface, and his partner Anca Faur were over-the-moon excited to tie the knot.

In a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, the two became husband and wife on Friday, which also marked Aldrin's 93rd birthday. In a Twitter post, Aldrin said he and his partner were "as excited as eloping teenagers" on the special day.

In 1969, Aldrin accompanied Neil Armstrong during NASA's historic Apollo 11 mission, the first to land people on the moon.

Aldrin retired from NASA in 1971 and has since become a vocal advocate for a manned mission to Mars.

His partner, Faur, is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC. Aldrin said on Twitter that the two have been a pair for more than four years, traveling the world together and spending time with Faur's grandchildren.