Three years on, how COVID-19 has changed health care Michel Martin talks with Advocate Health CEO Eugene A. Woods about how COVID-19 has changed health care in the U.S. since its arrival three years ago.

Health Care Three years on, how COVID-19 has changed health care Three years on, how COVID-19 has changed health care Listen · 7:46 7:46 Michel Martin talks with Advocate Health CEO Eugene A. Woods about how COVID-19 has changed health care in the U.S. since its arrival three years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor