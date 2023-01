Selma, Alabama is in recovery after devastating storms earlier this month Selma, Alabama was hit by devastating storms and a tornado earlier this month. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with JoAnne Bland, a Selma tour guide and civil rights leader, about how the city is coping.

