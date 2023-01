New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader after Jacinda Ardern's resignation New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader on Sunday. The new leader will be the prime minister until the next general election on Oct. 14.

World New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader after Jacinda Ardern's resignation New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader after Jacinda Ardern's resignation Audio will be available later today. New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader on Sunday. The new leader will be the prime minister until the next general election on Oct. 14. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor