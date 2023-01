How to stay safe while using digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Kate Fitzgerald, a senior editor at American Banker, about what consumers should know about digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo.

Your Money How to stay safe while using digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo How to stay safe while using digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Kate Fitzgerald, a senior editor at American Banker, about what consumers should know about digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor