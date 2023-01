Reality show or true crime series? The Real Housewives makes it harder to tell the difference The Daily Beast entertainment writer Kyndall Cunningham talks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about how The Real Housewives franchise has become more like a true crime series in recent years.

