Monterey Park has a special significance for the Asian community in LA NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Jeong Park about the mass shooting last night in Monterey Park, CA.

National Monterey Park has a special significance for the Asian community in LA Monterey Park has a special significance for the Asian community in LA Listen · 3:49 3:49 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Jeong Park about the mass shooting last night in Monterey Park, CA. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor