Morning news brief The latest on the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. President Biden's lawyers uncover more classified material at his Delaware home. The FDA considers a major shift in COVID vaccine strategy.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:56 10:56 The latest on the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. President Biden's lawyers uncover more classified material at his Delaware home. The FDA considers a major shift in COVID vaccine strategy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor