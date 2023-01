President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend The Justice Department on Friday went through President Biden's home in Delaware and emerged from a 13-hour search with more classified materials.

Politics President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend Listen · 3:44 3:44 The Justice Department on Friday went through President Biden's home in Delaware and emerged from a 13-hour search with more classified materials. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor