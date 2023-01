Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year The IRS today starts accepting 2022 tax returns. Jan Lewis of the American Institute of CPAs says some taxpayers might receive smaller refunds as many pandemic-related breaks are no longer available.

Business Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year Listen · 1:37 1:37 The IRS today starts accepting 2022 tax returns. Jan Lewis of the American Institute of CPAs says some taxpayers might receive smaller refunds as many pandemic-related breaks are no longer available. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor